Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:ZTR)

Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th.

ZTR opened at $9.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.60. Virtus Total Return Fund has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $10.41.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Virtus Total Return Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,960,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266,095 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 4.13% of Virtus Total Return Fund worth $19,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.16% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

