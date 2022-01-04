AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Receives $6.30 Average PT from Analysts

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) has received an average recommendation of “Sell” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.30.

AMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on AMC Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush cut AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $5.44 to $7.50 in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of AMC stock opened at $26.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.00. AMC Entertainment has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $72.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.20.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $763.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($5.70) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 538.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AMC Entertainment will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kevin M. Connor sold 11,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $329,086.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 54,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total value of $2,155,139.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,297,401 shares of company stock worth $48,226,521 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 325.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 832,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,200,000 after purchasing an additional 637,100 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 110,075.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 110,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,245,000 after purchasing an additional 110,075 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 2.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 284,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,154,000 after purchasing an additional 6,085 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $1,108,000. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. raised its position in AMC Entertainment by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 92,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after buying an additional 3,139 shares during the last quarter. 25.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

