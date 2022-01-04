Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) Receives $25.89 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.89.

GCTAF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup lowered shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy stock. Cacti Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy were worth $2,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

OTCMKTS GCTAF opened at $23.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.91. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 1 year low of $21.38 and a 1 year high of $48.65.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Company Profile

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA engages in the provision of renewable energy services. It operates through the Wind Turbine and Operations Maintenance segments. Its products and services include onshore and offshore wind turbines and service wind. The company was founded by Juan Luis Arregui Ciarsolo on January 28, 1976 and is headquartered in Vizcaya, Spain.

