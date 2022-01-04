Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 989,462 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 37,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.41% of Norfolk Southern worth $236,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 14.3% in the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 4,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at approximately $587,000. Chilton Investment Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 13.3% in the third quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 3,765 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 12.2% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,799 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 81.6% in the third quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

NSC stock opened at $292.35 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $283.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.86. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $230.15 and a 12 month high of $299.20. The company has a market cap of $71.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 20.24%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.46%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total value of $272,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total transaction of $1,450,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.48.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

