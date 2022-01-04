Swiss National Bank Decreases Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 996,665 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 30,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in FedEx were worth $218,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the third quarter worth about $6,315,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 112.4% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 189 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 4.8% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 940 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 38.0% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 4,939 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 65.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 300,765 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $65,965,000 after purchasing an additional 118,843 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on FedEx from $375.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 price target on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Argus dropped their price target on FedEx from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $299.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.64.

NYSE FDX opened at $258.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $68.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.30. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $216.34 and a 52-week high of $319.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $245.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.52.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.42 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 20.06%. FedEx’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 20.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.53%.

FedEx declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.