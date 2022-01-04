Swiss National Bank Sells 15,200 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 510,137 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.40% of Humana worth $198,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 346.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Humana by 411.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 91.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $465.45 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $449.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $434.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.94. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $370.22 and a one year high of $475.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $20.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 3.30%. Humana’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 20.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.52%.

In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total transaction of $22,737,728.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

HUM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut Humana from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $559.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho upped their target price on Humana from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Humana from $427.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Humana in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $472.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Humana from $479.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $500.15.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

