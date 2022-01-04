Brokerages Set Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Target Price at $309.60

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, sixteen have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $309.60.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $264.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $395.00 price target on the stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 17,000 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.66, for a total value of $6,012,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.03, for a total transaction of $1,035,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 9.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,673,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,455,248,000 after acquiring an additional 865,667 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 31.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,389,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $606,437,000 after acquiring an additional 565,063 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,871,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $533,964,000 after acquiring an additional 22,411 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.6% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,845,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $527,842,000 after acquiring an additional 146,188 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,676,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $425,536,000 after acquiring an additional 70,721 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ODFL opened at $346.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.84 billion, a PE ratio of 42.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1 year low of $189.45 and a 1 year high of $373.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $351.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $304.46.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 28.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.89%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

See Also: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.