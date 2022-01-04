ETHPad (ETHPAD) Tops One Day Volume of $386,470.00

ETHPad (CURRENCY:ETHPAD) traded up 8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. Over the last week, ETHPad has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. One ETHPad coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0725 or 0.00000156 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ETHPad has a market capitalization of $14.46 million and approximately $386,470.00 worth of ETHPad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ETHPad alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.92 or 0.00064320 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3,809.16 or 0.08188131 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.55 or 0.00067819 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.72 or 0.00076777 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,610.52 or 1.00193428 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00007483 BTC.

ETHPad Coin Profile

ETHPad’s total supply is 199,427,404 coins. ETHPad’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ETHPad

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHPad directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ETHPad should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ETHPad using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ETHPADUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for ETHPad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ETHPad and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.