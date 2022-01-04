SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) Price Tops $1.91 on Exchanges

SuperLauncher (CURRENCY:LAUNCH) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. In the last week, SuperLauncher has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. One SuperLauncher coin can now be bought for about $1.91 or 0.00004109 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SuperLauncher has a total market capitalization of $8.40 million and approximately $177,370.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.92 or 0.00064320 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3,809.16 or 0.08188131 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.55 or 0.00067819 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.72 or 0.00076777 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,610.52 or 1.00193428 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00007483 BTC.

SuperLauncher Profile

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,395,585 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

Buying and Selling SuperLauncher

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperLauncher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperLauncher should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SuperLauncher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

