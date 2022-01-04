Typhoon Network (TYPH) Market Capitalization Hits $528,342.41

Typhoon Network (CURRENCY:TYPH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 4th. One Typhoon Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0581 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular exchanges. Typhoon Network has a total market cap of $528,342.41 and $2,511.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Typhoon Network has traded 14% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Typhoon Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.92 or 0.00064320 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,809.16 or 0.08188131 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.55 or 0.00067819 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.72 or 0.00076777 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,610.52 or 1.00193428 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00007483 BTC.

Typhoon Network Coin Profile

Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,096,767 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto

Buying and Selling Typhoon Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typhoon Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Typhoon Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Typhoon Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “TYPHUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Typhoon Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Typhoon Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.