Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 17.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,356 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Hormel Foods by 789.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 63.4% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Hormel Foods during the second quarter valued at $62,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Hormel Foods by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HRL shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.60.

Hormel Foods stock opened at $49.13 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52-week low of $40.48 and a 52-week high of $50.86.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 13.97%. Hormel Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.04%.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Jana L. Haynes sold 14,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total value of $692,874.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

