Sappi Limited (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sappi Limited (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 266.7% from the November 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Shares of SPPJY stock opened at $2.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.48. Sappi has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $3.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.82 and a beta of 1.40.

Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Sappi had a return on equity of 2.88% and a net margin of 0.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter.

Sappi Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of wood-fiber based solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, and Southern Africa. Its products include dissolving wood pulp, printing papers, packaging and specialty papers, casting and release papers, biomaterials, and forestry.

