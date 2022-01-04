Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Short Interest Update

Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:STRNY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the November 30th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

OTCMKTS:STRNY opened at $39.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.27. Severn Trent has a twelve month low of $30.49 and a twelve month high of $40.55.

Get Severn Trent alerts:

STRNY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Severn Trent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Severn Trent currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Severn Trent Plc engages in the provision of clean water and waste water treatment services and develops renewable energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water & Waste Water and Business Services. The Regulated Water & Waste Water segment includes the wholesale water and waste water activities of Severn Trent Water Limited, its retail services to domestic customers, and Hafren Dyfrdwy Cyfyngedig.

Featured Story: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Severn Trent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Severn Trent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.