PT Adaro Energy Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.40 Per Share

PT Adaro Energy Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 4th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.3991 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. This is a positive change from PT Adaro Energy Tbk’s previous dividend of $0.38.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ADOOY opened at $8.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.50. PT Adaro Energy Tbk has a 1 year low of $3.87 and a 1 year high of $8.20.
About PT Adaro Energy Tbk
