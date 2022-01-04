PT Adaro Energy Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.40 Per Share

PT Adaro Energy Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 4th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.3991 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. This is a positive change from PT Adaro Energy Tbk’s previous dividend of $0.38.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADOOY opened at $8.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.50. PT Adaro Energy Tbk has a 1 year low of $3.87 and a 1 year high of $8.20.

About PT Adaro Energy Tbk

PT Adaro Energy Tbk engages in the integrated coal mining, logistics, and power businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Coal Mining and Trading, Mining Services, Logistics, and Others. The Coal Mining and Trading segment produces and distributes thermal coal. The Mining Services segment provides exploration, drilling, transportation, logistical support, and overburden mining removal services.

