SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on Jan 4th, 2022

SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 157,600 shares, an increase of 65.7% from the November 30th total of 95,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 157.6 days.

Shares of SMA Solar Technology stock opened at $42.30 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.60. SMA Solar Technology has a twelve month low of $42.30 and a twelve month high of $82.50.

Separately, Berenberg Bank downgraded SMA Solar Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

SMA Solar Technology Company Profile

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells solar and battery inverters, monitoring systems for photovoltaic (PV) systems, medium-voltage technology products, transformers, and chokes worldwide. The company offers string and central solar inverters for various module types, grid-connection and feeding into stand-alone grids, small house systems, and commercial systems; battery inverters for high-voltage batteries, on- and off-grid applications, commercial and industrial storage solutions, storage solutions, and accessories; and preconfigured system components.

Recommended Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for SMA Solar Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMA Solar Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.