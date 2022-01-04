SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 157,600 shares, an increase of 65.7% from the November 30th total of 95,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 157.6 days.

Shares of SMA Solar Technology stock opened at $42.30 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.60. SMA Solar Technology has a twelve month low of $42.30 and a twelve month high of $82.50.

Separately, Berenberg Bank downgraded SMA Solar Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells solar and battery inverters, monitoring systems for photovoltaic (PV) systems, medium-voltage technology products, transformers, and chokes worldwide. The company offers string and central solar inverters for various module types, grid-connection and feeding into stand-alone grids, small house systems, and commercial systems; battery inverters for high-voltage batteries, on- and off-grid applications, commercial and industrial storage solutions, storage solutions, and accessories; and preconfigured system components.

