Brokerages Set Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST) Target Price at GBX 410

Shares of Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 410 ($5.52).

CRST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Crest Nicholson to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 370 ($4.99) to GBX 390 ($5.26) in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 460 ($6.20) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays raised shares of Crest Nicholson to an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.79) target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 445 ($6.00) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

Get Crest Nicholson alerts:

Shares of LON:CRST opened at GBX 375 ($5.05) on Friday. Crest Nicholson has a 52 week low of GBX 299 ($4.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 469 ($6.32). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 351.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 388.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89. The company has a market cap of £963.45 million and a PE ratio of 16.32.

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and regeneration schemes, as well as commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

Read More: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Crest Nicholson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crest Nicholson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.