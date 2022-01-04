Analysts Anticipate Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) to Post -$0.29 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.29) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Orchard Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.28). Orchard Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.34) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orchard Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.17) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.18) to ($1.16). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to ($1.11). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Orchard Therapeutics.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 million.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Orchard Therapeutics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.35.

Shares of NASDAQ ORTX opened at $1.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.59, a current ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Orchard Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $9.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.12.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORTX. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 71.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 81,660 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 8.1% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 720,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,164,000 after buying an additional 53,780 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 234.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 118,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 83,082 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 57.1% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 28.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 675,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after buying an additional 148,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

Orchard Therapeutics Company Profile

Orchard Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing gene therapies for patients with rare disorders. The company focuses on its autologous ex vivo gene therapy approach on three therapeutic rare disease franchise areas: primary immune deficiencies, neurometabolic disorders, and hemoglobinopathies.

