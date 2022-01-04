Analysts Set Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Price Target at $198.46

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $198.46.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $198.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $202.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $226.13 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 1 year low of $122.15 and a 1 year high of $231.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $211.41 and its 200 day moving average is $195.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.62, a P/E/G ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.71.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.97). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $452.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.0875 per share. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.92%.

In related news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 463 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total transaction of $101,059.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total transaction of $1,026,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. Blackstone Inc bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the second quarter worth approximately $351,223,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 66.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,114,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $524,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,477 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,789,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,201,601,000 after acquiring an additional 415,477 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,849,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,153,524,000 after acquiring an additional 370,933 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter worth $61,313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

