VersaBank. (NASDAQ:VBNK) to Issue $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

VersaBank. (NASDAQ:VBNK) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of VBNK stock opened at $12.05 on Tuesday. VersaBank. has a 1-year low of $7.22 and a 1-year high of $14.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.32.

VersaBank. (NASDAQ:VBNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. VersaBank. had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 23.63%. The business had revenue of $14.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 million. As a group, analysts expect that VersaBank. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VersaBank. stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in VersaBank. (NASDAQ:VBNK) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 27,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Separately, Raymond James assumed coverage on VersaBank. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

VersaBank. Company Profile

VersaBank engages in the provision of financial services. It provides the majority of its loans and leases electronically, with deposit and lending solutions for financial intermediaries and others. The company was founded by David Roy Taylor on January 18, 1993 and is headquartered in London, Canada.

