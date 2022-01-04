BMO Private Equity Trust (LON:BPET) to Issue Dividend of GBX 5.27

BMO Private Equity Trust (LON:BPET) declared a dividend on Friday, November 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.27 ($0.07) per share on Friday, January 28th. This represents a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is an increase from BMO Private Equity Trust’s previous dividend of $4.77. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
BPET stock opened at GBX 493 ($6.64) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. BMO Private Equity Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 280 ($3.77) and a twelve month high of GBX 500 ($6.74). The company has a market capitalization of £364.53 million and a PE ratio of 2.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 475.03.
BMO Private Equity Trust Company Profile
