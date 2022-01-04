BMO Private Equity Trust (LON:BPET) to Issue Dividend of GBX 5.27

BMO Private Equity Trust (LON:BPET) declared a dividend on Friday, November 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.27 ($0.07) per share on Friday, January 28th. This represents a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is an increase from BMO Private Equity Trust’s previous dividend of $4.77. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

BPET stock opened at GBX 493 ($6.64) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. BMO Private Equity Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 280 ($3.77) and a twelve month high of GBX 500 ($6.74). The company has a market capitalization of £364.53 million and a PE ratio of 2.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 475.03.

Get BMO Private Equity Trust alerts:

BMO Private Equity Trust Company Profile

BMO Private Equity Trust Plc specializes in secondary indirect, direct and investing in other funds. Within investing in other funds, the fund specializes in private equity funds, offshore funds, buy-out funds, venture funds, mezzanine funds, and investment trusts. Within the direct investment, it invests in mezzanine, early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature and buyout.

Recommended Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Private Equity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Private Equity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.