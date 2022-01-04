Cowen Begins Coverage on Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Investment analysts at Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.82% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.80.

Get Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ENVX opened at $27.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.70. Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition has a 52 week low of $11.65 and a 52 week high of $39.48.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition stock. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000. 34.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Company Profile

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Enovix Corporation.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.