Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Overweight”

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) was upgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $30.00 price target on the oilfield services company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $28.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.05% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Argus upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.77.

HAL stock opened at $23.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $17.23 and a 1-year high of $26.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.18. The firm has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.52 and a beta of 2.74.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. Halliburton had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Halliburton news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $833,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAL. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Halliburton by 99.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,325,839 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $377,453,000 after buying an additional 8,131,429 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Halliburton by 406.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,889,326 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $113,041,000 after buying an additional 3,923,117 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,135,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Halliburton by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,421,783 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $310,311,000 after buying an additional 1,994,746 shares during the period. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the 2nd quarter worth about $24,827,022,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

