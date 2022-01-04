JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) to Underweight

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $42.00 price objective on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $60.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 6.17% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $82.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $91.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.85.

FL stock opened at $44.76 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.07. Foot Locker has a 12 month low of $38.90 and a 12 month high of $66.71. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.56. Foot Locker had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Foot Locker’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Foot Locker news, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 10,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total transaction of $541,035.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FL. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 106.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,247,294 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $102,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,916 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 335.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 982,851 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $60,573,000 after acquiring an additional 757,112 shares during the last quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the second quarter worth approximately $38,394,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Foot Locker in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,135,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,308,306 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $635,301,000 after buying an additional 445,365 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

