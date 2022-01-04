Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Downgraded by Northcoast Research

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) was downgraded by research analysts at Northcoast Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SHW. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $331.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.62.

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $339.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. Sherwin-Williams has a 52-week low of $218.06 and a 52-week high of $354.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $333.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $305.96. The company has a market capitalization of $88.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.07.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 75.00%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

