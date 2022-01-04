Multiplier Price Reaches $0.0382 (BMXX)

Multiplier (CURRENCY:BMXX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. Multiplier has a market cap of $38,686.14 and approximately $689.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Multiplier has traded 33.3% lower against the dollar. One Multiplier coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0382 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.88 or 0.00064084 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,810.34 or 0.08173142 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.48 or 0.00067532 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.88 or 0.00076967 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,658.06 or 1.00081069 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00007482 BTC.

Multiplier Profile

Multiplier’s total supply is 1,047,730 coins and its circulating supply is 1,012,442 coins. The official message board for Multiplier is medium.com/@multiplierfinance . The official website for Multiplier is multiplier.finance . Multiplier’s official Twitter account is @MultiplierMXX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi-Chain Lend (MCL) is an algorithmic money market system designed to bring secure and unique lending and borrowing opportunities like flash loans onto the Binance Smart Chain. The protocol designs are architected and forked based on Aave with revenue sharing components for liquidity providers and token holders that govern the protocol. bMXX, a BSC token, will be the governance token of Multi-Chain Lend (MCL). “

Multiplier Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiplier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Multiplier should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Multiplier using one of the exchanges listed above.

