Hot Cross Market Capitalization Reaches $40.76 Million (HOTCROSS)

Hot Cross (CURRENCY:HOTCROSS) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. Hot Cross has a market capitalization of $40.76 million and $5.49 million worth of Hot Cross was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hot Cross coin can now be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00000769 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hot Cross has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.88 or 0.00064084 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,810.34 or 0.08173142 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.48 or 0.00067532 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.88 or 0.00076967 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,658.06 or 1.00081069 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00007482 BTC.

Hot Cross’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 113,749,999 coins. The Reddit community for Hot Cross is https://reddit.com/r/hotcross . Hot Cross’ official Twitter account is @hotcrosscom

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hot Cross directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hot Cross should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hot Cross using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

