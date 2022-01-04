Trustcore Financial Services LLC Sells 260 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in RH (NYSE:RH) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of RH by 17.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of RH by 1.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Enlightenment Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of RH by 2.5% in the second quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of RH by 0.3% in the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,536,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in RH by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on RH. Wedbush reduced their price objective on RH from $760.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on RH from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on RH from $790.00 to $766.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on RH from $650.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $685.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $719.73.

Shares of RH opened at $538.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $598.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $652.13. RH has a one year low of $411.88 and a one year high of $744.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.28.

RH (NYSE:RH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.68 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.82 million. RH had a return on equity of 104.49% and a net margin of 18.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.20 EPS. Analysts predict that RH will post 26.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

