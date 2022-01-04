Brokerages Set Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Price Target at $165.57

Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $165.57.

AZPN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Aspen Technology from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In related news, Director Donald P. Casey sold 10,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total value of $1,627,739.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZPN. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 123.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 27.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 3,610.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 209.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $152.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $151.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.02. Aspen Technology has a fifty-two week low of $122.29 and a fifty-two week high of $169.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $136.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.23 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 47.03% and a net margin of 44.70%. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Aspen Technology will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

