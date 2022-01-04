Trustcore Financial Services LLC Buys 207 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,826 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Comcast by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 34,813,980 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,978,130,000 after purchasing an additional 16,883,869 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 112,683,895 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,425,236,000 after purchasing an additional 12,066,751 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Comcast by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,835,280 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,986,305,000 after purchasing an additional 7,499,137 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Comcast by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 226,174,387 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $12,895,902,000 after purchasing an additional 6,432,001 shares during the period. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its stake in Comcast by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 16,274,833 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $910,251,000 after purchasing an additional 6,130,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA stock opened at $50.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.28. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $46.29 and a twelve month high of $61.80. The firm has a market cap of $231.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.94.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Comcast in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.88.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

