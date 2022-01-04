Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 2,112 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 6.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,802 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,112 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Allegion were worth $4,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 1,720.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 182 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 174.4% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegion during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Allegion during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allegion during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegion alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALLE. Mizuho began coverage on Allegion in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Allegion in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Allegion from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Allegion from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allegion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.70.

ALLE stock opened at $129.36 on Tuesday. Allegion plc has a 1-year low of $106.52 and a 1-year high of $148.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $130.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.14.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.27. Allegion had a return on equity of 62.97% and a net margin of 16.06%. The firm had revenue of $717.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.29%.

In related news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total transaction of $342,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Douglas P. Ranck sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.62, for a total value of $263,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,167 shares of company stock valued at $1,492,269 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Allegion

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

See Also: LIBOR

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.