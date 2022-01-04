Dupont Capital Management Corp Cuts Holdings in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,774 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,523 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 101,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,639 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 303.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 28,981 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 395,574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,720,000 after purchasing an additional 196,350 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 23,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 57,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

CATY opened at $43.58 on Tuesday. Cathay General Bancorp has a one year low of $31.23 and a one year high of $46.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.40.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 41.32%. The business had revenue of $164.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This is a boost from Cathay General Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 36.66%.

In related news, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total value of $128,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY).

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.