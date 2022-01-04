Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 5,131 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 48.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,131 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Incyte were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INCY. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in Incyte by 214.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 13,597,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,143,961,000 after acquiring an additional 9,280,144 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 121.3% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 851,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,428,000 after purchasing an additional 466,863 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Incyte in the second quarter worth $22,229,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 7.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,626,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,297,000 after purchasing an additional 242,831 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 467.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 241,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,351,000 after purchasing an additional 199,284 shares during the period. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Wendy L. Dixon sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $441,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 1,075,872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.80 per share, with a total value of $78,323,481.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Incyte from $118.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Incyte from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Incyte from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Incyte in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.73.

NASDAQ INCY opened at $73.97 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Co. has a 12-month low of $61.91 and a 12-month high of $101.47. The firm has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.74.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.45. Incyte had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $812.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.16 million. Equities analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

