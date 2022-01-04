Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 10.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,219 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $3,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 213.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 160.9% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 240.2% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

NYSE:MHK opened at $183.97 on Tuesday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $134.09 and a one year high of $231.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $176.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.28.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.15. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MHK has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $248.00 target price on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Sunday, October 17th. Barclays downgraded Mohawk Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $215.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.60.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

Read More: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK).

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.