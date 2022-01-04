Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO) Plans GBX 2.70 Dividend

Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.70 ($0.04) per share on Friday, January 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

AUTO stock opened at GBX 741.40 ($9.99) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.77. Auto Trader Group has a 52 week low of GBX 538 ($7.25) and a 52 week high of GBX 751.40 ($10.13). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 696.53 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 652.75. The firm has a market cap of £7.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.45.

AUTO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 610 ($8.22) to GBX 670 ($9.03) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 630 ($8.49) to GBX 598 ($8.06) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 650 ($8.76) to GBX 745 ($10.04) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Liberum Capital increased their price target on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 815 ($10.98) to GBX 860 ($11.59) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 696.44 ($9.38).

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

