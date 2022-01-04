Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO) Plans GBX 2.70 Dividend

Posted by on Jan 4th, 2022

Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.70 ($0.04) per share on Friday, January 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

AUTO stock opened at GBX 741.40 ($9.99) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.77. Auto Trader Group has a 52 week low of GBX 538 ($7.25) and a 52 week high of GBX 751.40 ($10.13). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 696.53 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 652.75. The firm has a market cap of £7.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.45.

AUTO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 610 ($8.22) to GBX 670 ($9.03) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 630 ($8.49) to GBX 598 ($8.06) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 650 ($8.76) to GBX 745 ($10.04) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Liberum Capital increased their price target on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 815 ($10.98) to GBX 860 ($11.59) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 696.44 ($9.38).

Auto Trader Group Company Profile

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

Further Reading: What are gap-up stocks?

Dividend History for Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO)

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.