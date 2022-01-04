Panther Securities Plc (LON:PNS) Announces Dividend of GBX 6

Panther Securities Plc (LON:PNS) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share on Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:PNS opened at GBX 265 ($3.57) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 280.72 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 269.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.65. The company has a market capitalization of £46.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.40. Panther Securities has a 12-month low of GBX 150 ($2.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 350 ($4.72).

Get Panther Securities alerts:

About Panther Securities

Panther Securities PLC is a property investment company that is AIM quoted. The company prior to December 2013 was fully listed and included in the FTSE fledgling index. It was first fully listed as a public company in 1934. We own and manage over 950 individual property units within approximately 135 separately designated buildings over the mainland United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Cyclical Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Panther Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Panther Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.