$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Gogo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.11. Gogo posted earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 147.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gogo will report full year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.35). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Gogo.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $87.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.25 million. Gogo’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Gogo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Gogo from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Gogo from $16.50 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Gogo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Gogo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Gogo by 106.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Gogo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Gogo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Gogo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 65.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GOGO opened at $13.47 on Friday. Gogo has a 52 week low of $9.18 and a 52 week high of $19.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.38 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.34.

Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. It offers a broad suite of integrated equipment, network, and Internet connectivity products and services as well as global support capabilities. It also includes customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and voice solutions.

