Hibernia REIT Plc Declares Dividend of €0.02 (LON:HBRN)

Hibernia REIT Plc (LON:HBRN) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, January 27th. This represents a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
HBRN opened at GBX 109.40 ($1.47) on Tuesday. Hibernia REIT has a 1-year low of GBX 92 ($1.24) and a 1-year high of GBX 118 ($1.59). The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.34. The company has a market capitalization of £724.02 million and a P/E ratio of 28.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 108.86.
About Hibernia REIT
