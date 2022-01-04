Hibernia REIT Plc Declares Dividend of €0.02 (LON:HBRN)

Hibernia REIT Plc (LON:HBRN) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, January 27th. This represents a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

HBRN opened at GBX 109.40 ($1.47) on Tuesday. Hibernia REIT has a 1-year low of GBX 92 ($1.24) and a 1-year high of GBX 118 ($1.59). The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.34. The company has a market capitalization of £724.02 million and a P/E ratio of 28.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 108.86.

About Hibernia REIT

Hibernia REIT plc is an Irish Real Estate Investment Trust (ÂREITÂ), listed on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange. Hibernia owns and develops property and specialises in Dublin city centre offices.

