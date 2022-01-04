Preferred Bank (PFBC) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 6th

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share by the bank on Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is an increase from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

Preferred Bank has increased its dividend payment by 53.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Get Preferred Bank alerts:

NASDAQ PFBC opened at $72.45 on Tuesday. Preferred Bank has a 1-year low of $47.84 and a 1-year high of $73.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.24.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 41.33%. The firm had revenue of $50.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Preferred Bank will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PFBC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Preferred Bank from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Preferred Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.80.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Preferred Bank stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,529 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,526 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.47% of Preferred Bank worth $4,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

Read More: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.