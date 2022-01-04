iomart Group plc (IOM) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 6th

iomart Group plc (LON:IOM) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.42 ($0.03) per share on Friday, January 28th. This represents a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of IOM stock opened at GBX 173.40 ($2.34) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 153.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 212.81. The firm has a market cap of £190.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68. iomart Group has a 1 year low of GBX 136 ($1.83) and a 1 year high of GBX 349 ($4.70). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.53, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on IOM. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of iomart Group in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 354 ($4.77) price target on shares of iomart Group in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.
About iomart Group
iomart Group plc provides managed cloud services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Services and Easyspace. The company offers a range of products to the micro and SME markets, including domain names, shared, dedicated and virtual servers, and email services.
