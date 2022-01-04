iomart Group plc (IOM) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 6th

iomart Group plc (LON:IOM) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.42 ($0.03) per share on Friday, January 28th. This represents a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of IOM stock opened at GBX 173.40 ($2.34) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 153.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 212.81. The firm has a market cap of £190.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68. iomart Group has a 1 year low of GBX 136 ($1.83) and a 1 year high of GBX 349 ($4.70). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.53, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IOM. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of iomart Group in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 354 ($4.77) price target on shares of iomart Group in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

In related news, insider Scott Cunningham acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 170 ($2.29) per share, for a total transaction of £11,900 ($16,035.57).

About iomart Group

iomart Group plc provides managed cloud services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Services and Easyspace. The company offers a range of products to the micro and SME markets, including domain names, shared, dedicated and virtual servers, and email services.

