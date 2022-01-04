PSB Holdings, Inc. (OTCBB:PSBQ) Declares $0.23 Dividend

PSB Holdings, Inc. (OTCBB:PSBQ) announced a dividend on Friday, December 31st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Friday, January 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $78.94 million, a P/E ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.05. PSB has a twelve month low of $61.75 and a twelve month high of $69.95.
PSB Company Profile
Featured Article: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know
Receive News & Ratings for PSB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PSB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.