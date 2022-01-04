Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM) Short Interest Up 141.9% in December

Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,000 shares, an increase of 141.9% from the November 30th total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 149,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLAM. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Slam in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Slam in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Slam in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Moab Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Slam in the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Slam in the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000.

Get Slam alerts:

Shares of Slam stock opened at $9.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.75. Slam has a 12-month low of $9.35 and a 12-month high of $9.99.

Slam Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Slam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.