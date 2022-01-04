Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO) Plans $0.07 Dividend

Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share by the iron ore producer on Friday, January 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Ferrexpo stock opened at GBX 303.80 ($4.09) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of £1.79 billion and a PE ratio of 2.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 296.30 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 364.42. Ferrexpo has a 52 week low of GBX 272 ($3.67) and a 52 week high of GBX 513 ($6.91).

A number of research firms have issued reports on FXPO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Ferrexpo from GBX 370 ($4.99) to GBX 280 ($3.77) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 510 ($6.87) price objective on shares of Ferrexpo in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Ferrexpo from GBX 300 ($4.04) to GBX 280 ($3.77) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 402 ($5.42).

Ferrexpo plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

