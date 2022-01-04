Toll Brothers, Inc. (TOL) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 6th

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the construction company on Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th.

Toll Brothers has increased its dividend by 51.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of Toll Brothers stock opened at $70.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.56. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.57. Toll Brothers has a twelve month low of $41.22 and a twelve month high of $75.61.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The construction company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. Analysts forecast that Toll Brothers will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Toll Brothers news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total value of $1,803,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total transaction of $354,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 78,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,601,285. Insiders own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Toll Brothers stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,001,687 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,969 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.81% of Toll Brothers worth $57,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 87.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TOL. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.17.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

