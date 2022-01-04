StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 982,100 shares, a growth of 43.8% from the November 30th total of 682,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 470,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

In other news, major shareholder Arg Private Equity, Llc sold 1,330,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total transaction of $68,951,314.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Johnny D. Randel sold 2,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $93,352.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,211,706 shares of company stock valued at $112,418,636 in the last quarter. 35.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of StepStone Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of StepStone Group by 53.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of StepStone Group by 5.8% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of StepStone Group by 79.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter.

STEP stock opened at $40.68 on Tuesday. StepStone Group has a one year low of $28.52 and a one year high of $55.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.39.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $139.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.32 million. StepStone Group had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 14.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that StepStone Group will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from StepStone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 13.04%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STEP. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of StepStone Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of StepStone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.60.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

