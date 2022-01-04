Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Stock Holdings Cut by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lessened its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 158,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 885 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $30,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 80,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,521,000 after acquiring an additional 4,270 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 144,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,139,000 after acquiring an additional 30,213 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 7,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 6,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 16,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAT opened at $207.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.59. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.34 and a twelve month high of $246.69. The stock has a market cap of $111.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.93.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.40. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.49%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $232.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.05.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total value of $1,028,205.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

