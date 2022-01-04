Aurox Price Up 11.4% This Week (URUS)

Aurox (CURRENCY:URUS) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. Aurox has a market capitalization of $55.67 million and approximately $538,062.00 worth of Aurox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aurox coin can now be bought for about $106.67 or 0.00228801 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Aurox has traded 11.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Aurox alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005286 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001208 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.94 or 0.00051346 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00006203 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aurox Coin Profile

URUS is a coin. It was first traded on February 28th, 2021. Aurox’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 521,929 coins. Aurox’s official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Aurox Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aurox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aurox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “URUSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Aurox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aurox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.