disBalancer Reaches Market Cap of $4.03 Million (DDOS)

disBalancer (CURRENCY:DDOS) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 4th. disBalancer has a total market cap of $4.03 million and $311,835.00 worth of disBalancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One disBalancer coin can now be purchased for $0.75 or 0.00001617 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, disBalancer has traded up 7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.88 or 0.00064084 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,810.34 or 0.08173142 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.48 or 0.00067532 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.88 or 0.00076967 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,658.06 or 1.00081069 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00007482 BTC.

disBalancer Coin Profile

disBalancer’s total supply is 5,879,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,350,638 coins. disBalancer’s official Twitter account is @thedisbalancer

Buying and Selling disBalancer

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as disBalancer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire disBalancer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase disBalancer using one of the exchanges listed above.

