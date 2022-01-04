NU (NYSE:NU) Now Covered by Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of NU (NYSE:NU) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on NU. Susquehanna initiated coverage on NU in a research note on Monday. They set a “positive” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on NU in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on NU in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on NU in a report on Monday. They set a “positive” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on NU in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.83.

Get NU alerts:

Shares of NU opened at $9.98 on Tuesday. NU has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $12.24.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking and technology platform. Nu Holdings Ltd. is based in S?O PAULO.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.