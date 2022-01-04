Banco Santander S.A. Has $5.76 Million Holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Banco Santander S.A. decreased its stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $5,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PerkinElmer by 17.2% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,812 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 151.2% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 3.2% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,578 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 2.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the third quarter valued at $423,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer stock opened at $192.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.95 and a 12-month high of $203.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.08.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.61. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 2.79%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PKI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.48.

In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 3,546 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total value of $672,144.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

