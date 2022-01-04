Banco Santander S.A. Trims Stock Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Banco Santander S.A. trimmed its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,129 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 3,159 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in SEA were worth $8,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bruderman Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SEA by 4.2% in the third quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 785 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SEA by 0.9% in the third quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SEA by 1.0% in the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in SEA by 4.3% in the third quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 975 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SEA by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SE shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of SEA from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of SEA from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of SEA in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $361.00.

SE opened at $223.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $120.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.23 and a beta of 1.27. Sea Limited has a 1-year low of $189.61 and a 1-year high of $372.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $281.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $300.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 42.71% and a negative net margin of 23.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.87) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

